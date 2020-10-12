Erie County hospitals have 84% of beds full; small communities seeing high COVID-19 rates

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz pointed out that some very rural communities are coming back with the highest amount of cases.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Boston, Derby, Glenwood, Akron, and North Collins are some of Erie County's small, rural communities.

They're also the communities with the highest percent positive rates in the county last week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared in a press conference Thursday.

For the week of December 5, Boston had the highest percent positive rate, at 15.2 percent, and 23 new confirmed cases that week. To the north, Akron had the fourth-highest percent positive rate, at 13.9 percent and 51 confirmed cases.

The county says the second wave is hitting these rural communities harder than urban areas. They believe the cases in rural communities are tied to community spread, rather than density.

County officials continue to urge residents to follow social distancing, wear masks, and not have gatherings with people outside their homes.

Here are the new COVID cass for the week ending 12/5/2020 by percent positive and raw numbers. Urban areas seem to be doing okay, but suburbs and rural communities are seeing it spread much more. pic.twitter.com/yMoZQqZugE — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 10, 2020

COVID-19 fatality rates in Erie County also show that statistically, areas outside the city of Buffalo are being impacted at a percentage greater than the population. In Erie County, 925 people have died so far from the virus.

Here are the deaths by residence: pic.twitter.com/6PjzgRSul4 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 10, 2020

Hospitals continue to be impacted by rising COVID-19 cases in Erie County. As of December 8, 83.7 percent of hospital beds are full with either COVID-19 or non-COVID patients.

In Erie County hospitals, on December 8, there were 436 COVID-19 patients, which is the highest total reported this year, according to Poloncarz. A third of these patients were under 64 years old, and 88 of the patients were in intensive care units, including 62 on airway assist.

On the same day, for Western New York as a whole, 517 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, including 110 people in intensive care units.