Erie County Department of Social Services to hold hiring event

Those who attend will be able to learn about open positions and the hiring process.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Department of Social Services is looking to fill open positions later this month.

On September 30, the Department of Social Services will hold at hiring event at the Central Public Library from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will provide information about open positions for youth detention workers, child support investigators, energy crisis workers, paralegals and entry-level clerical opportunities.

Presentations on civil service hiring process, benefits and a panel on career development will take place every 30 minutes starting at 4. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about the process and necessary qualifications. ECDSS employees will also be there to answer questions about their careers.