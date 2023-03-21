Elmwood Heights Apartment building scheduled for housing court this Friday

Housing vouchers expires May 19. Friday, the Department of Permit and Inspection Services will request an order to vacate in housing court.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the City took action condemning Elmwood Heights Apartments for unsafe living conditions last week, it put nearly 50 tenants in a tough situation; they asked us to protect their identity.

"It's scary; we have nowhere to go; nobody does," said one resident angrily. She continues, "they're not telling us anything, nothing at all, just saying, 'oh, don't worry about it.' and saying, 'oh, nobody has to talk to the news; it's going to blow over.'"

they wonder, how could it? These residents confront all kinds of problems every day, trash strewn across their property, their building rotting around them, and the foul unwanted daily hopscotch to avoid animal feces, on top of having to find a new place to live. Instead, their housing agent gave them a voucher for new housing.

"It says our office has been informed that your lease for the unit located at 605 Elmwood will be ending March 31, 2023; therefore, your housing assistant payment contract will end at the same time," read the resident.

The housing voucher expires May 19, but time is running out because Friday, the city's Department of Permit and Inspection Services will head to court and request an order to vacate the property.

A representative from the mayor's office told 2 On your Side, "the city wants to do this in a manner to offer residents as much flexibility as possible."

"I just got out of the hospital. I had surgery on my veins on the lower part of my body on one side. I was in there for five days. I just got out yesterday," another resident said.

Residents say they've tried calling the property manager and the building's owner. They had no luck. 2 On Your Side also tried to give the property managers a call.

"I'm sorry, but I think I've told you, you have the wrong number and asked you not to call me again," was the response 2 On Your Side received from the first number from the property manager.

Then we called the man residents said owned the building. The call abruptly when 2 On Your Side's Keelin Berrian introduced himself as a reporter for Channel 2.