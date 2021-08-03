Eight-year-old, three others ejected after rollover accident on the Thruway

State Police say a West Seneca man started to drive off the shoulder of the road near Henrietta, overcorrected, causing his vehicle to rollover several times.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is facing charges after the vehicle he was driving rolled over several times on the Thruway injuring himself and four others.

State Police say the accident happened just before 7 a.m. on the eastbound Thruway in the Town of Henrietta in Monroe County.

Troopers say, William Shanahan, 43, was driving a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer when he started to drive off the north shoulder of the road. He then overcorrected, crossing the eastbound lanes, where the vehicle overturned several times on the south shoulder, ejecting four of the five people inside.

One of the passengers, Dustin Jones, 33, of West Seneca, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in critical condition. Lisa Driscoll, 33, also of West Seneca, was taken to Strong with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.