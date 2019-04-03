NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — In his final State of the City Address, Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster says there are changes coming to the city's waterfront.

Dyster announced Monday that a study to revitalize the riverfront will be done later this year, and he says the biggest change will be the removal of the Niagara Scenic Parkway.

Another phase of the demolition is set to be finished in May.

He says getting rid of that road will spark even more development around the city.

"With easy access to new hiking and biking trails and expanded gorge-side park, the north end, after completion of the parkway project, will instantly become a magnet for investment and new home ownership," he said.

Dyster announced last month that he will not be running for mayor again this year after three terms on the job.