Driver sentenced in West Seneca crash that killed one, injured two others

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man will spend six months in prison for a crash that killed his brother's girlfriend and injured two others.
It happened on September 15, 2009 on Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca. The Erie County District Attorney's office says 34-year-old Daniel Witczak was driving under the influence when the car he was driving crashed and flipped over landing about 100 feet off the road.
His brother's girlfriend, 38-year-old Corrine Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene. Witczak, his wife and brother suffered serious injuries and continue to recover from the accident.
Witczak pleaded guilty to one count of Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree. Tuesday, State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski sentenced Witczak to six months behind bars followed by five years probation. The judge also ordered him to perform 200 hours of community service and revoked his license for one year.