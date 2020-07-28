Driver sentenced in West Seneca crash that killed one, injured two others

34-year-old Daniel Witczak will spend six months in jail followed by five years probation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man will spend six months in prison for a crash that killed his brother's girlfriend and injured two others.

It happened on September 15, 2009 on Southwestern Boulevard in West Seneca. The Erie County District Attorney's office says 34-year-old Daniel Witczak was driving under the influence when the car he was driving crashed and flipped over landing about 100 feet off the road.

His brother's girlfriend, 38-year-old Corrine Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene. Witczak, his wife and brother suffered serious injuries and continue to recover from the accident.