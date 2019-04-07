BUFFALO, N.Y. — Riley Watts had quite the scare last month while driving on the Ohio Street lift bridge in Buffalo. He calls the experience "jarring."

"There is a light that signals when the bridge is going to lift, and as I was passing that light, it went off, so I stopped where I was. I wasn't going to proceed on the bridge with it lifting, and the cars in front of me kept going," Watts said.

"Suddenly, I heard a loud thump."

The metal pole at the bottom of the arm to stop pedestrians hit the right passenger side door. The scratches are down to the metal on his 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Riley Watts

"If I was any farther to the right, that pole would have smashed through my window," Watts said about the June incident.

He is hoping to have the damage paid for, but more importantly he hopes something is done about the bridge backups.

"I think the solution would be getting those lights on a better schedule," he said.

2 On Your Side alerted a city official about the matter on July 4, and we hope to have a response sometime after the holiday.