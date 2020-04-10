Drive-thru flu vaccines to be offered in Amherst, Orchard Park on Oct. 10

WNY Immediate Care is offering drive-thru flu vaccines on October 10 at its Orchard Park and Amherst locations from 9 a.m. to noon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An upcoming event will make getting a flu vaccine similar to getting coffee on your way to work.

WNY Immediate Care is offering a flu vaccines in a drive-thru set up on October 10 at its Orchard Park (3050 Orchard Park Road) and Amherst (2099 Niagara Falls Boulevard) locations.

The clinic will go from 9 a.m. to noon and is available for anyone 19-year-old or older. Masks are required.