Drive-thru flu vaccines to be offered in Amherst, Orchard Park on Oct. 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An upcoming event will make getting a flu vaccine similar to getting coffee on your way to work.
WNY Immediate Care is offering a flu vaccines in a drive-thru set up on October 10 at its Orchard Park (3050 Orchard Park Road) and Amherst (2099 Niagara Falls Boulevard) locations.
The clinic will go from 9 a.m. to noon and is available for anyone 19-year-old or older. Masks are required.
WNY Immediate Care says most insurance companies cover the vaccine, and its offices can verify coverage for anyone who calls. For those without coverage or insurance, the cost is $35.