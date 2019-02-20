BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been an uptick in crime when it comes to exchanges arranged via online marketplaces, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn and Buffalo Police Department Captain Jeff Rinaldo.

Since July of 2018, according to their statement, the Buffalo police have been notified of 18 marketplace-related robberies. Sometimes the person who commits the crime will use a fake account to lure victims to a meet-up location.

The statement from the District Attorney's office specifically pointed to apps such as LetGo and OfferUp, as well as Craigslist, as popular sites that could put people at risk while making transactions.

The statement also announced the recent arraignments of three people.

Tyquan Demonia, 19, of Buffalo faces a seven-count indictment that includes one count of felony robbery and six counts of felony grand larceny. He allegedly committed a series of robberies on North Parade Street by luring victims using multiple marketplaces and dating apps.

Jerwan Stone III, 21, of Buffalo faces two felony counts of robbery, allegedly using the app OfferUp to rob a juvenile victim.

And an 18-year-old from Buffalo pleaded guilty to one felony count of robbery. She admitted to robbing the victim during an exchange arranged through the app LetGo. Her name was not released.

Flynn and Rinaldo's statement urged residents to exercise caution take certain steps to prevent against being a victim of crime: