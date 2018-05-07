AMHERST, N.Y. - Uniland Development will go before the Amherst Industrial Development Agency and ask for approximately $1.2 million in tax breaks for a new Hampton by Hilton hotel.

The town of Amherst owns the land and the developer would own the hotel. The IDA will determine if tax breaks are granted. The public can attend and speak at the meeting.

The developer wants the hotel to have more rooms to accommodate the disabled since the Northtown Center draws many hockey groups with disabilities.

The Amherst Town Supervisor is not on the board, but has one appointed member on the board, and was not bothered by the meeting being held at 8:30 a.m. on a Friday during a holiday week.

"The IDA holds its meetings the first Friday of the month, every month and the meetings are always at 8:30 in the morning, so I'm at least happy they are being consistent about it," Supervisor Brian Kulpa said.

The public hearing is set for Friday, July 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Amherst Industrial Development Agency on Main Street. Tax breaks for the Uniland Development hotel at the Northtown Center will be discussed and voted on by the IDA board.

