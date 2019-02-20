NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that $23.6 million has been awarded to airports across the state for safety improvements and to modernize them.

"A world-class airport is crucial to regional economic growth, and by investing in the modernization of our local airports we are creating vibrant communities where people want to live, work and play," said Cuomo.

The money will be used to support safety enhancements, the modernization of facilities, make operational improvements and local business development at 31 airports across New York State, including three here in Western New York.

Cuomo has awarded $3.1 million in total to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Chautauqua County-Jamestown Airport, and the Niagara Falls International Airport.