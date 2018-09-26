NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Governor Cuomo visited Western New York today and brought with him a gift for the cash-strapped city of Niagara Falls.

“Niagara Falls is suffering and the state wants to do what it can do to be helpful.”

Cuomo announced he would advance to the city, $12.3 million. It is the amount of money Niagara Falls would have received in its share of revenue from the Seneca Nation casino.

The Senecas believe the revenue-sharing deal it had with state and local governments expired at the end of March of 2017. Since then, the Senecas stopped making payments. The city’s take of the revenue had become a vital to keeping the city budget afloat.

The Governor’s announcement was a complete reversal from a year ago. When asked last September whether state government would help Niagara Falls, Cuomo scoffed at the idea.

“They got paid when the state got paid, but why would I every guarantee their loss? You know, maybe they want to make up the shortfall to me.”

And then the Governor laughed as he walked away.

Falls Mayor Paul Dyster says that Cuomo quip never bothered him.

“Because we knew what we were discussing behind the scenes even at that time,” says Dyster.

Mayor Dyster said his administration has had many discussions about the Seneca dispute with state officials which culminated with today’s announcement.

The money is badly needed. The city faces a $13.9 million budget shortfall. Without it, Dyster says deep cuts and tax increases were being considered.

Now with the casino cash advance, Dyster says it’s his responsibility to trim the budget where he can, and raise revenues where he can.

Already, one unpopular idea has been floated, a garbage user fee. The proposal is to charge for garbage collection, including non-profit entities which may not pay city property taxes.

The fee is estimated cost to single family households is $198. That proposal has sparked protests.

Is the garbage fee still on the table after Cuomo’s announcement today?

Dyster says, “Everything is on the table. We have to cut our expenses and increase our revenues going forward. We’re looking at the user fee as a way of augmenting revenues that would take come of the pressure off of us to raise taxes.”

The Mayor releases his 2019 budget on Friday and said he would not leak details of it, but he adds it’s possible the spending plan could have a garbage fee and a decrease in property taxes.

