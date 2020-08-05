Drivers who cross over the County Rt. 18 bridge in Chautauqua County will have to find another route starting next week.

The span, which crosses over Prendergast Creek in North Harmony is set to be replaced. It will be closed to traffic for about five months starting May 13.

As part of the replacement, County Rt. 18 between County Rt. 33 and Potter Rd. will be closed to traffic and a detour posted.

“The existing structure has been identified as needing replacement due to deficiencies in the steel girders, concrete decking, and bridge abutments,” said Brad Bentley Chautauqua County Director of Public Facilities. “The bridge railings need to be upgraded to conform to current standards, as well. When the replacement bridge is in place, the CR 18 Bridge will have a safe crossing with no structural deficiencies and an expected service life of 50 to 75 years.”

New York State has deemed the project essential; that if not completed, would pose a safety risk to the traveling public.

All contractors involved will be required to adhere to the Federal and State guidelines relating to coronavirus protections.