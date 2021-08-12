CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Southern Erie County Wednesday night

The Code Blue will also be in effect during the day Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is experiencing the first real snow of the season, but these weather conditions are dangerous for people without a place to stay. Buffalo and Southern Erie County both have a Code Blue issued for Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday.

The following shelters will be open Sunday night:

Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.

586 Genesee Street in Buffalo is an accessible location that is open 24/7. This location was formerly a women's shelter but will be open to all for Code Blue.

The Rural Outreach Center (ROC Code Blue Shelter) is located at 7207 Hunters Creek Road Lot 15 in Holland. The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Rural Outreach Center (7 a.m. - 7 p.m.) and 586 Genesee Street will both serve as daytime warming centers on Thursday.

Between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. People are not permitted to wait at the NFTA outside of those provided hours.

Anyone who needs transportation to the ROC Code Blue Shelter can call (716) 222-4020, or 716-240-2220 ext. 106.

Helpful numbers and resources: