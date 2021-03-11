Clarence opts out of recreational marijuana sales ahead of state deadline

State cities, towns and villages cannot ban the use of marijuana, but they can keep sellers and on-site consumption businesses out.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Clarence has become the latest town to opt out of recreational marijuana sales ahead of a New York State deadline.

The town held a public hearing on the issue Wednesday morning, but it was poorly attended.

New York has an opt-out provision in its recreational marijuana law. Cities, towns and villages can't ban the use of marijuana, but they can keep sellers and on-site consumption businesses out.

"You know, the State of New York hasn't made their mind up yet on how they're going to retail marijuana sales in New York State," said Patrick Casilio, the Town of Clarence supervisor. "So I thought for the Town of Clarence, the best thing to do would be opt out.

"You're only allowed to opt out once, so we'll opt out, let the state of New York make their mind up on guidelines of how marijuana should be sold, and then the Town of Clarence can revisit it and decide how marijuana will be sold in Clarence."