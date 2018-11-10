BUFFALO, N.Y. - If you own an electric vehicle and work downtown, things are about to get easier for you.

Mayor Byron W. Brown, in partnership with the Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, Inc., announced Thursday that the city of Buffalo has installed 16 different electric car charging stations in 8 different parking ramps in downtown Buffalo.

City officials say there's been a growing need for stations in the city because electric car owners have had to head to the suburbs until now.

"From May to September, we've seen about a 25 percent increase in usage of these charging stations," said Bill Witnaurer, Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps Project Manager. "It's the chicken and egg question, which comes first, do we need charging stations first or do we need people to have electric cars first? Well, we've got the charging stations and more and more people are getting electric cars."

You can find the electric charging stations inside the following parking ramps:

• Gallagher, 499 Elmwood Avenue (2 ports)

• One Seneca, 1 HSBC Center (2 ports)

• Turner, 1 Perkins Drive (4 ports)

• Fernbach, 200 Pearl Street (4 ports)

• Mohawk, 477 Washington Street (4 ports)

• Main Place Mall, 233 Pearl Street (4 ports)

• Adam, 343 Washington Street (6 ports)

• Augspurger, 362 Pearl Street (6 ports)

A total of 32 charging ports have been installed.

