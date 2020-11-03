During a Cheektowaga Town Board meeting held Monday, board members introduced an amendment to the towns Solid Waste Law.

The amendment would make it so the town would no longer pick up grass clippings. The homeowner would take them to the Sanitation Department instead.

The resolution it states in part:

"The Town of Cheektowaga will not pick up grass clippings. However, the Town of Cheektowaga will dispose of grass clippings if the resident delivers the grass clippings to the Sanitation Department."

Dave Uzar has lived in Cheektowaga for 66 years, he attended the meeting Monday night and told 2 On Your Side he is upset with the idea. Especially after the towns recent reassessment.

"Now they are going to do away with grass clippings. We just got a reassessment, we're getting reassessed" he said. "Our taxes are going to go up, now you want to take grass clippings from us. I understand it's a cost but when are they going to start doing things for the people in the town?"

Cheektowaga Town Board member Gerald Kaminski said the resolution came in an effort to reduce costs for the town.

"We used to take all the garbage clippings out to place called Good Earth but their prices have gone up" said Kaminski. "I personally don't want to see it go in the garbage because instead of paying $20 a ton to get rid of it we may pay 40 or 50. It's all dollars and cents."

Kaminski said this resolution is in the very early stages and said the board wants to hear public comment on the idea.

There will be a public hearing held on March 24 at Cheektowaga Town Hall at 7 p.m.

"It's up in the air until we get done with the public hearing," said Kaminski.

