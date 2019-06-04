NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — At the Hyde Park Ice Pavilion in Niagara Falls Friday night, Western New York came together to show support for a special little girl battling cancer.

Anastasia Rafter turns 3-years-old in just a few days and at just 8-months old she was diagnosed with brain cancer.

While she was in New York City with her mom for another surgery, dozens of people came out for a charity hockey game between the Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara Falls School District teachers.

Anastasia's family says they're overwhelmed with gratitude.

"It's gonna be huge. My son has missed so much work, back and forth to New York City. So this is just a big blessing. It's unbelievable, with the generosity and everyone caring, we're just overwhelmed," said Diane Smith, Anastasia's grandmother.

Anastasia's family just found out she qualifies for a clinical trial. Her family is asking for continued love and prayers for her.