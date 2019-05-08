ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Law Offices of Anna Marie Cellino, LLP won in federal court on Monday against Buffalo attorney Stephen Barnes.

According to the Cellino law offices, Barnes took the Cellino firm to federal court in Rochester to block the firm from using its name and advertising its services. U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth Wolford ruled in favor of Cellino, saying Barnes did not have proper standing.

With this decision, the Cellino law offices can continue operations as they changed their name in June.

“We are obviously pleased with the court’s position today,” said Jeanna Cellino of the Law Offices of Anna Marie Cellino LLP. “We also believe because we voluntarily changed our firm’s name, phone number and advertising, so there is no possibility of confusion with any other law firm, this whole effort is baseless. Our firm is prospering, and we are concentrating on our clients.”

Based on this decision, Barnes could continue to pursue this case in Buffalo's State Supreme Court.