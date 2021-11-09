Catholic Health faces long-term financial impact from strike, even beyond the obvious

The strike compounded problems with the system’s credit rating.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The financial impact of the nursing strike at Catholic Health will have a lasting effect on the health system's finances, even if the strike itself is over.

It's not just about the loss of revenue from suspended service lines, including maternity services and elective surgery, or the added expense of hiring traveling nurses and substitute staff: The strike also compounded problems with the system’s credit rating.

Credit ratings can be vital. That's what funders research when considering interest rates and borrowing money to finance and pay off projects. That’s important for Catholic Health as it moves ahead with a new hospital in Lockport.