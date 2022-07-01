CASH4LIFE ticket sold in Niagara Falls

The ticket was sold at the Tops Market on Niagara Falls Boulevard. The winner is guaranteed $1,000 A Day for Life.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The holiday weekend is off to a very happy start for the person holding a winning CASH4LIFE ticket

The lucky ticket for the June 30 drawing was sold at the Tops Market located at 7200 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Niagara Falls. The winner is guaranteed $1,000 A Day for Life. The prize can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four. The lucky numbers drawn Thursday night were 6-9-20-31 and the Cash Ball was 2.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.59 billion in fiscal year 2020-21 to help support education in the state.