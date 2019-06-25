BUFFALO, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo and the Erie County Department of Health are creating a cancer prevention program for parts of the East Side and Cheektowaga.

This is all in response to the cluster of cancer cases in neighborhoods near the old GM Plant, reported from 2011 to 2015.

The goal is to increase cancer prevention awareness in those communities, and to offer access to health care services for impacted families.

The state is looking into what might have caused this cancer cluster, and was supposed to release their findings at the beginning of the year, but it's taking a lot longer than expected.