BUFFALO, NY-- Canalside officially announced their plans for the upcoming summer season.

Canalside will have a lot of new activities for kids and families, as well as new food and drink options.

“As Western New Yorkers, we like to squeeze each and every drop out of our glorious summers but with such a packed schedule at Canalside that will be darn near impossible to do this summer,” said ECHDC Chairman Robert Gioia in a released statement. “Canalside Management Group has been hard at work making sure there is something for everyone, every single day so get out your shades and head on down to our beautiful waterfront.”

“Our mission is to provide world-class entertainment and food and beverage options to the visitors of Canalside all summer long,” said Jon Dandes, President of CMG and Be Our Guest, Ltd. “The summer schedule will give families a safe and affordable option to spend a day on the Buffalo waterfront, while showcasing to visitors the resurgence of Buffalo.”

Here is a list of new events happening at Canalside this summer:

10th Anniversary of the Restored Erie Canal Harbor. Highlighted by a re-creation of the “Wedding of the Waters” in July.

Canalside’s 10 year Birthday Bash! The summer kicks off on Memorial Day weekend as Canalside celebrates bringing summer time programming to the waterfront for the 10th year in a row! Saturday, May 26 includes a Boardwalk Market featuring the BlueCross BlueShield of WNY Live Fearless Family Zone and the return of the Saturday Artisans Market.

Buffalo on Display is a Canalside signature event on Friday evenings featuring local musicians performing on the Canalside Boardwalk. The program will display the talent of Western New York beginning at 6 p.m. on selected Friday Nights (June 8, July 6, July 20, August 10, August 31).

Movie Night at Canalside Returns! The eight week movie series returns to the Pierce Lawn at Canalside starting July 10 with a new start time! This year, the series becomes more family friendly with the event starting at 6 p.m. and movies starting at 6:30 p.m. Each week movie goers can participate in free activities that coincide with the film. Highlights include Star Wars: The Last Jedi (7/17), The Wizard of Oz (8/14) and the Lego Ninjago Movie (8/21).

More Ice Cream, Games, & Cool Gear! The Canalside Information Kiosk has received a face lift with a larger space that will provide more free lawn games for all visitors to Canalside and a new line of Canalside merchandise on display. The Canalside Info Kiosk will also sell beverages, sundries, and soft serve ice cream; making it easier for visitors to enjoy refreshments while at Canalside.

Blue Bikes presented by BlueCross BlueShield of WNY will also have a new location, in the middle of the boardwalk by the entrance to the docks.

Beautiful Canalside! With support from Five Star Bank, Canalside’s beautification program will be in bloom by Memorial Day weekend, with flowers giving color around the entire site and the VIP Honda Pavillion.

Clinton’s Dish Garden Expansion! Clinton’s Dish is expanded this year and features a new menu and beer garden area that triples the size of its previous foot print. Tripling the size of the previous foot print, customers will now have a new area to enjoy the Buffalo summer with food and beverage options available.

The Explore and More Museum, as well as Explore Buffalo will also be offering events. For more information, you can check out www.canalsidebuffalo.com

© 2018 WGRZ