One of the big complaints about charities is that people worry that they don't know where their money is going. A lot of people would like to know how to help someone directly. Festival Fest is now helping to make that possible. This week, we received a number of emails about your neighbors in Western New York who could really use a hand and about events to support efforts to help people in our community.

Since it started, it's really grown to be more than just festivals (and meat raffles). These events are your events! It's also become a way for us to connect WNYers who need help with WNYers who may be able to help—people like Brian Valenti a longtime volunteer firefighter recently diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Brian is a guy who has devoted his life to helping others and he never imagined being out of work as he fights this disease. They’re holding a benefit for him Sunday, March 31st at the Lake Erie Beach Volunteer Fire Company at 9483 Lake Shore Road in Angola.

You can also donate online through the Brian's Battle GoFundMe page.

Katrina Heitman is just 32, a mom of three and she is battling liver failure. A benefit for her is happening at Wings Flight of Hope in Orchard Park March 30th.

The Hope Jamboree in Warsaw helps raise money to help families affected by cancer with things like transportation. That’s Saturday, March 30th.

I heard from Madison who is a junior at North Collins High School. She and her friend Henry are participating Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Student of the Year campaign. They have a dinner and silent auction planned March 30th.

And Bridget’s Battle hosts RiverJam at Riverworks Saturday, March 30th with five bands for five bucks.

A car show

A gun show

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny

Also, Howie Hyponotize brings his mix of comedy and hypnosis to the Attica Golf Club Friday, March 29th to benefit the Attica softball and baseball teams.

Buffalo Bagpipe Band Club hosts its Highland Ball in Kenmore March 30th.

Buffalo Arts Studio Plates and Pasta Fundraiser, Saturday, March 30th.

Seeds of Love Meat Raffle — Saturday, March 30 755 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda

Friday Night Meat Raffle — Friday, March 29, 4569 Broadway, Depew

Tonawanda Curve Meat Raffle — Saturday March 30, 950 Payne Avenue

Thunderwolves Meat Raffle — Saturday, March 30, Lewiston #1 Fire Company

Meat Raffle to benefit Cats and Kittens of Tabby Town — Friday, March 29 2735 Union Rd, Cheektowaga

Orchard Park Baseball Fundraiser Meat Raffle — Saturday, March 30, 3740 Buffalo Rd., Orchard Park

Imagine Hamburg Meat Raffle — Saturday, March 30, 45 Church St. Hamburg

