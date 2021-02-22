Buffalo's St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled

This is the second year in a row the parade had to be cancelled in an effort to keep the community safe. .

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The United Irish American Association announced Monday that Buffalo's annual St. Patrick's Day parade will be cancelled due to the pandemic.

This is the second year in a row the parade had to be cancelled in an effort to keep the community safe. .

It was originally scheduled for Sunday, March 14 on Delaware Avenue.

They issued this statement on their website.

Since 1940, the United Irish American Association has been dedicated to honoring Saint Patrick and the display of Irish Catholic contributions to the Western New York community through the Parade. We are proud of this annual tradition and we look forward to a great return in 2022. We thank all who have participated in the past and are anxious to see your plans for a great Saint Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 20, 2022. We will once again fill Delaware Avenue with music, floats, dancers and marchers.

We are happy to be working with the City of Buffalo and County of Erie during this global health pandemic. We are looking forward to having the flag of Ireland raised with our great American Flag again this March in front of City Hall.