BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Queen City's newest work of public art is now on display for all to see.

It's called 'Walking Back in Time, 2019' by world-renowned artist Logan Hicks. Hicks is often cited as one of the premier stencil-based muralists in the world.

His latest work can be seen on the Washington St. side of 5 East Huron St. and is composed of five layers and more than 500 individual stencils. It depicts scenes from downtown Buffalo, including a view of City Hall from Court Street, and renderings of Hicks' Buffalo-based family and friends, both living and deceased, as a homage to the city's past and future.

The mural is part of Albright-Knox's Public Art Initiative. The goal is to create spaces of dialogue where diverse communities can socially engage with, actively respond to, and coooperatively produce great public art throughout Buffalo and Erie County.