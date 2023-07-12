NFTA downtown construction starting Thursday

Starting Thursday, July 13, the NFTA will start construction near the 400 block of Main Street. Work is expected last into December.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers headed downtown will want to avoid Main and Church Streets for the next few months.

Starting Thursday, July 13, the NFTA will start construction near the 400 block of Main Street. Work is expected last into December.

Crews are replacing the rail, track bed, and wiring between Church and Mohawk Street. The project will also include the installation of a new double crossover track. NFTA officials hope this will make future service interruptions less disruptive.

Money for the project is coming from a state-funded multimillion-dollar project to improve the Metro Rail System. Future work will include major updates to track beds near Humboldt Hospital Station and renovations to Church Street Station.

“This is something we’ve had in the plans for years and we’re excited to have reached this next stage,” said James Morrell Director of Public Transit. “Our Delevan Station is a beautiful example of what’s to come and while there’s still a long road of work ahead, we’ve made an enormous amount of progress.”