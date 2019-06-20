BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just as the school year begins to wrap up, the Buffalo School Board has approved the calendar for the 2019-2020 school year.

Wednesday night, the board approved the 43-week calendar proposed by the Buffalo Teachers Federation. This means the school year will go from Friday, September 6, 2019 through Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Winter break, February break, and Spring break will all remain the same.

Winter Break: December 23rd- January 1st

February Break: February 17th- 21st

Spring Break: April 10th-17th

The plan initially proposed by the district had eliminated the President's week break. Not approved for the calendar: longer Thanskgiving and Memorial Day weekends.