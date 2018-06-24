LACKAWANNA, NY - Two years after a young mother died in a horrifying domestic violence killing, friends, family and supporters ran together in her memory Sunday.

Ashley Whiting was stabbed more than 30 times by her husband, leaving behind two children, Chase, now 4, and Mayci, 3.

The Ashley May 5k at Galanti Park in Lackawanna was meant to honor her memory and raise money to help others who find themselves in domestic violence situations.

"There are no words to describe the pain and suffering our family has gone through, and will continue to endure for the rest of our lives," wrote Ashley's family on the 5k's website.

Hundreds walked or ran in memory of Ashley - and in solidarity against domestic violence.

"It's the least reported crime in America, domestic violence. And the statistics are outrageous. So I really think bringing awareness to it and celebrating the survivors and victims is really important," said Ashley's mother, Andrea Kwasniewski.

Not only will proceeds benefit Haven House, which offers multiple resources from women and children trying to escape domestic violence, but a portion of the proceeds will go towards the Chase and Mayci foundation, which provides a scholarship fund in Ashley's name.

"I think there was about 310 pre-registered runners - which for a first year I would say is very successful," said Kwasniewski.

For more information, you can visit the Ashley May 5k website.

