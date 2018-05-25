BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a way to cool off on this long holiday weekend, you can head to one of the city's splash pads.
Nine of the city's 11 splash pads will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Memorial Day) from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.
They'll remain open on weekends until July 1st. City pools open then, and the city will add more summer hours for the splash pads.
Herw are the locations:
- Allison - 50 Rees Street
- Cazenovia Park
- Kensington - corner of Kensington Avenue & Grider Street
- Lanigan -150 Fulton Street
- Lincoln -10 Quincy Street
- Masten - Best Street & Orange Street
- MLK Park
- Roosevelt - Roosevelt Avenue & Martha Avenue
- Schiller Park
The splash pads in LaSalle Park and Houghton Park are being repaired and are expected to open in the next week or so.
