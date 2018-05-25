BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're looking for a way to cool off on this long holiday weekend, you can head to one of the city's splash pads.

Nine of the city's 11 splash pads will be open Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Memorial Day) from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

They'll remain open on weekends until July 1st. City pools open then, and the city will add more summer hours for the splash pads.

Herw are the locations:

Allison - 50 Rees Street

Cazenovia Park

Kensington - corner of Kensington Avenue & Grider Street

Lanigan -150 Fulton Street

Lincoln -10 Quincy Street

Masten - Best Street & Orange Street

MLK Park

Roosevelt - Roosevelt Avenue & Martha Avenue

Schiller Park

The splash pads in LaSalle Park and Houghton Park are being repaired and are expected to open in the next week or so.

© 2018 WGRZ