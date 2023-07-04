Buffalo Public Schools students heading out to Puerto Rico

Seventy Buffalo Public School students are getting ready to head to Puerto Rico for a life-changing educational experience.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Seventy Buffalo Public Schools students are packing their bags this weekend, as they get ready to head to Puerto Rico for a life-changing educational experience.

It's part of a program that recently got some national recognition. It's called "Our Story Project" and it took home the National School Boards Association grand prize award on April 2.

Our Story Project is an after-school and Saturday academy program that gives learning opportunities to Buffalo Public Schools students. It started in 2016 by Dr. Fatima Morrell, PhD. She is with the district's Office of Culturally and Linguistically responsive initiatives.

Dr. Morrell and her team were convinced that a contributing factor to the disproportionate graduation rates for Black and Latinx students in their districts was a result of students not seeing themselves bring represented- historically or within the curriculum.

That's why this program has been created.

"Over the last seven years of presenting the Our Story Project the Buffalo Public Schools graduation rates for Black and Latino students have improved by 13%. So at one time, we never knew what a 75%-76% graduation rate looked like we were in the 50%-60%, and look at us now," Dr. Morrell said.

She said this program creates opportunities for their students, like taking them to Puerto Rico. She said this trip students will be able to learn about themselves and their history.

The program is now in 5 different high schools across the districts and about 140 students are involved with it.