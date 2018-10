BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

They say David Dickens-Anderson, 33, hasn't been seen since September 29th.

He is missing from an address on East Lovejoy.

He is 5'8" and weighs about 160 pounds. He has black hair and a low hair cut.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be should call 911.

© 2018 WGRZ