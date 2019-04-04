BUFFALO, N.Y. — A manhunt is now on for 23-year-old Robert McBride of Buffalo.

Since early Thursday morning, Buffalo Police Department, along with the ATF, have been executing search warrants at several homes from Buffalo, to Tonawanda and Cheektowaga.

Crimestoppers is now offering a $5000 reward for information leading to his arrest or indictment.

This all started around 4:30 Thursday morning, when police responded to the East Side of Buffalo for a report of shots fired.

At the corner of Lang and Newburgh Avenues, police say officers confronted McBride and he ran.

A few hundred feet down the street, at the corner of Courtland and Lang, police say McBridge turned and fired several shots at the officers.

The officers did not fire back. Instead, they chased him. Several blocks into the pursuit they lost sight of him, but they did recover a weapon.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says that McBride is still considered armed and dangerous, "He potentially faces charges all the way up to attempted murder of two police officers."

He added, "We are asking the public that if they know where he is to please call 911. Do not attempt to stop him. Do not attempt to apprehend him...We want people to understand that this person tried to kill two of our officers today. It's a very dangerous person."

During the search, Buffalo Police increased patrols around nearby Public School 82 on Easton avenue during student arrival and dismissal times. They plan to continue to do the same thing around other local schools around the vicinity of search areas as long as McBride is still on the loose.

King Center Charter School is at the corner of Lang and Newburgh Avenues. 2 On Your Side called them to find out what precautionary measures were taken Thursday and were told by someone at the main office that no extra security had been requested at arrival or dismissal times.

No one was injured in the initial case of shots fired and we're told neither the suspect nor the officers were injured in the pursuit.

If you know where McBride might be, you're asked to call Buffalo Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161 or submit a tip through the Crimestoppers Mobile App.