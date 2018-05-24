BUFFALO, NY-- A Buffalo Police officer accused of assault and official misconduct has been found not guilty.
State Supreme Court Judge Russell Buscaglia handed down his verdict Thursday morning following a non-jury trial.
The Erie County District Attorney's office charged Officer Joseph Hassett with two counts of assault, official misconduct and offering a false instrument for filing.
Hassett was accused of causing injury to an individual in his custody in a cell block under Buffalo City Court on March 18.
