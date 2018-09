BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police need your help in finding a missing teenage girl.

According to a post on the Buffalo Police Department's Facebook page Sunday, 16-year-old Aisha Abdullah went missing from an address on Austin Street in the city.

Police say she is 5'6" inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

