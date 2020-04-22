BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, the Buffalo Niagara Partnership announced a new tool that will be used to connect business owners throughout Western New York to help get information on how to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is called BNP Business Link. It holds information regarding federal loan programs, government regulations, best practices for managing employees who are working from home and is a direct line to experts that are willing to help.

“The Partnership is working tirelessly to help local businesses navigate this difficult time,” said President & CEO Dottie Gallagher. “In our role as the regional chamber of commerce, we are also focused on the regional economy and the long-term impacts to our recovery. Our organization is positioned to be the strong voice of what local business needs to not only survive the pandemic, but to also thrive in the post COVID-19 world. Our work on behalf of the region’s businesses has never been more relevant, and it is because of our members’ continued support that it is possible.”

More than 25 members of the BNP business community are donating time and expertise to help other local businesses deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Business Link tool can be found online here.

