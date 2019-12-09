BUFFALO, N.Y. — When Will Crosby first heard about Buffalo Homecoming, the New York City legal tech executive jumped at the chance to participate. The Clarence High School graduate left Buffalo for professional reasons, but has always had a fondness for his hometown.

“When you hear about how Buffalo has been so strategic over literally decades to replace the industries that went away, it's pretty impressive,” he said. “When you hear Buffalo’s becoming viable in a way that’s more than it had been for a while, that’s great and you want to know how and why. It’s a Cinderella story.”

Telling that story, and demonstrating how others can help play a role in that ongoing progress is the goal of Buffalo Homecoming, a three-day event aimed at courting expats to come back home and invest in the ongoing growth of the region. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First.

