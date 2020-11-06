Buffalo and Erie County public library to host a virtual job fair

Job searchers will be connected with more than 18 local companies who are currently hiring

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Public Library is hosting a free community-wide Virtual Job Fair Thursday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Job searchers can link to more than 18 local companies who are in the process of hiring employees including Spectrum, Erie Community College and the Neighborhood Health Center.

Every hour the library will be featuring instructional videos of library resources that can help job seekers in their search. They will cover topics ranging from writing a resume to using the library's database for job research.