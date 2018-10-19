BUFFALO, N.Y. - The first federal probe into sex abuse in the church has hit the Buffalo Diocese.

CBS News Reports that U.S. District Attorneys office has served subpoenas into seven dioceses in Pennsylvania and the diocese here in Buffalo.

Bishop Richard Malone has been under intense scrutiny in recent months for how he handled allegations of sexual abuse in the church.

Several lawmakers, deacons, and members of the Catholic community are now calling for his resignation.

