BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday night the Buffalo community wrapped its arms around a firefighter injured while fighting a house fire last month.

Eric Whitehead and three other firefighters were injured while fighting a fire on Butler avenue.

"EJ is full of life, he's a very tough and strong man. If he's not out there fighting fires you will find him in a gym or just being a family man," said Eric's cousin Brandi Barrett.

All four firemen were taken to Erie County Medical Center. They all suffered burns to varying degrees and two of them suffered smoke inhalation.

"It was a pretty nerve wracking night. We got up to the hospital to see the guys that were hurt, very happy that they were alive," said Buffalo Fire Department Engine 21 Captain Jeff Stauffiger.

Whitehead suffered serious burns on his hands and wrist when he removed his glove trying to activate his man down or "mayday" button on his gear.

"High anxiety for sure, worried about my men, worried about my friends, my brothers, my family," said Stauffiger.

Three of the firefighters were released from ECMC but Whitehead remains hospitalized at ECMC's Burn Unit. "He's doing well he's under his second surgery but the doctors hope he will hopefully make a full recovery. So we are just keeping him steadily in our prayers," said Barrett.

Saturday night hundreds of first responders, friends, family and strangers came out to Blackthorn Restaurant in Buffalo to support him and his family.

"EJ has been a firefighter for three and a half years and we never imagined to have this much support not only from the Buffalo Firefighters but from everyone in the city," said Barrett.

If you would like to support EJ and his recovery you can donate to his Go Fund Me page.