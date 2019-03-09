The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released an investigation notice on Friday regarding severe pulmonary disease associated with the use of electronic cigarettes. Following this notice, Buffalo Common Council Member Joel Feroleto filed a resolution asking the City of Buffalo Law Department to research a temporary prohibition on new vape shops in the City of Buffalo.

According to Feroleto, the resolution would entail giving a six month moratorium on new licenses to stores that primarily sell electronic cigarettes.

215 possible cases have been reported by 25 states so far. And according to the New York State Department of Health 10 cases have been reported in New York State.

The investigation notice states, "CDC, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), state and local health departments, and other clinical and public health partners are investigating a multistate outbreak of severe pulmonary disease associated with e-cigarette product (devices, liquids, refill pods, and/or cartridges) use. This investigation is ongoing and has not identified a cause, but all reported cases have a history of using e-cigarette products."

The CDC and the New York State Department of Health are both looking into these accounts.

