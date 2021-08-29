BPD officer catches woman after she jumped from a second-floor window to escape house fire

Officials said a woman inside the home jumped to safety from a second-floor window and was caught by a Buffalo police officer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman is thankfully OK Sunday after jumping out of the second-floor window to escape a house fire this morning.

The Buffalo Fire Department was called to 80 Sidney Street just before 11:30 a.m. on reports of a two-alarm house fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, the fire was happening on the second floor in the hallway of the home.

Buffalo fire firefighters and neighbors also helped in the rescue, fire officials said.

Two children and another adult were also in the home but were able to get out safely. The Red Cross is now helping them.