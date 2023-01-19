Boy, 5, in critical condition following house fire in Wilson

The fire happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on Harbor Street in the Village of Wilson.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILSON, N.Y. — A five-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were hurt in a fire late Wednesday night in Niagara County.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 11:45 p.m. at home located at 140 Harbor Street in the Village of Wilson. When crews arrived, three people who live there were out of the home, which was fully engulfed in flames.

The boy was first taken by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, then transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester to be treated for burns. He's listed in critical condition.

The man is at Erie County Medical Center in serious condition and being treated for burns.

A 41-year-old woman — the boy's mother — was not hurt and accompanied her son to the hospital.

Deputies rescued the family's three dogs, and a neighbor is now caring for the animals at the family's request.