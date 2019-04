BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Boom Days Buffalo festival is underway in the Old First Ward.

The event features family-friendly activities and performances and the Buffalo and Erie County Library on Wheels during the afternoon. There will also be live music during the events, plus fireworks at night.

The event began at 1 p.m. and runs through 1 a.m.

"It's our region's way to be thankful for the end of our strong winter and welcome spring," Rick Smith said.

The first Boom Days celebration happened in 2001.