BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gigi's Restaurant was a landmark restaurant for decades on East Ferry Street in Buffalo. The owner, Blondine Harvin, died Wednesday after a long illness. She was 80.

Gigi's was known for southern food staples including sweet potato pie, smothered pork chops and peach cobbler. Harvin bought the restaurant in 1960.

The restaurant served as a meeting place for many politicians and everyday people.

Harvin's son tells Channel 2 his mom was hospitalized for three weeks.

The restaurant was destroyed by a fire in 2015. There were several attempts to reopen at the old location.

Gigi's will soon reopen inside the Northland Workforce Training Center on Northland Avenue.