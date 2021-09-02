Bisons offering two free tickets to first responders and members of the military on 9-11 anniversary

Free tickets for the game against Syracuse will be given to veterans and active duty members of the Armed Forces.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons are remembering 9-11 by giving away free baseball tickets.

First responders along with active and veteran military members can get two free tickets to the Bison vs. Syracuse game on Saturday, September 11. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Military & First Responder Appreciation Night is presented by the VA Western New York Healthcare System will include in-game recognition of military and first responders. Starting at 5 p.m. a fire truck from the Buffalo Fire Department will also be on site for kids to explore.

Two free tickets can be picked up by presenting valid ID at the Sahlen Field Box Office starting at noon the day of the game. General admission is $10.