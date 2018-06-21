NEW YORK, NY — Jim Kelly is back in New York City for a follow-up procedure, according to his wife Jill.
Jill Kelly wrote on Instagram Thursday that he was, "Back in the Big Apple for more surgery today."
"Another step forward in the healing process. If all goes well, we will be back home by the weekend." Jill wrote.
Back in the Big Apple for more surgery today. Another step forward in the healing process. If all goes well, we will be back home by the weekend. Other than God’s Grace and a whole lot of praying... I don’t know how he does it. Like Hunter’s life, Jim’s struggles are a constant reminder that this life is not the end of the story. God’s plans are eternal. And He’s just getting started. We have so much to look forward to! There is immeasurably more waiting... P.S. Thank you for praying! Wish I could hug you and thank you in person.
The Bills Hall of Fame quarterback underwent a 12-hour surgery on March 28 at Mount Sinai Hospital In New York City to remove the oral cancer from his jaw. He returned home in late April.
A spokeswoman for Mount Sinai Hospital told 2 On Your Side that she was unaware of Thursday's surgery but said she would look into it and provide details on the procedure at a later time.