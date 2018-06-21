NEW YORK, NY — Jim Kelly is back in New York City for a follow-up procedure, according to his wife Jill.

Jill Kelly wrote on Instagram Thursday that he was, "Back in the Big Apple for more surgery today."

"Another step forward in the healing process. If all goes well, we will be back home by the weekend." Jill wrote.

The Bills Hall of Fame quarterback underwent a 12-hour surgery on March 28 at Mount Sinai Hospital In New York City to remove the oral cancer from his jaw. He returned home in late April.

A spokeswoman for Mount Sinai Hospital told 2 On Your Side that she was unaware of Thursday's surgery but said she would look into it and provide details on the procedure at a later time.

