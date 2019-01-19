KENMORE, N.Y. — One of the biggest rivalries in local high school basketball was the backdrop for a very special night to raise money for a local family.

"One of our neighbors, Grand Island, lost a devoted teacher and coach. A friend to Kenmore. Julie Roth Neville. And we thought we'd extend ourselves and offer a fundraiser for her four boys," says Ken-Ton Director of Health, PE and Athletics Brett Banker.

Julie Roth Neville - a mom, coach, teacher and a star high school and college athlete herself - lost her life to breast cancer in October. At just 40 years old, she left behind her husband Jimmy, and their four sons Jonathan, Jayden, Jameson and Jaxson who are all under the age of 11.

Instead of paying for tickets to Friday's Ken-East Ken-West games, people donated to an educational fund for Julie's boys.

"It's more than just competing on the basketball court which we will do with Grand Island at a future date, and on the hockey rinks and the soccer fields, but now they can see that we really mean what we sell relative to sportsmanship and taking care of league members when then need us," says Banker.

The Coaches versus Cancer event that was held Friday night to honor Julie came together in just one week.

"It's amazing to see all of these people, all of the support that they have for Julie," says Julie’s brother Jeff Roth.

Julie's brother, Jeff, used to work for the Ken-Ton district.

"The amount of support that all the different communities, obviously Grand Island, but all of the different surrounding communities have given those cute four boys has been great, and we couldn't be more thankful for all the support. People have really stepped up and shown their generosity in a time of need for Jimmy and my family, and it's been really special. It's been not the easiest thing, but they've made it a lot better," says Roth.

If you'd like to help Julie's family, there is an educational fund set up for her boys. You can contact the Ken-Ton Athletics office for more information.