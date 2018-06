ALABAMA, NY - State Police are investigating a deadly crash from this past weekend in Genesee County.

They say Morey Ground Jr., 37, of Basom, went off a curve on Skye Road in the town of Alabama Saturday and hit a tree.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene and that he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

The incident remains under investigation by State Police.

