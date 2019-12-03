WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A popular Williamsville restaurant is headed south.

The Apple Wood Cafe on Main street announced that it's closing its doors there for the last time next Friday afternoon.

It's going to move to Orchard Park.

The owners say they need a bigger space for catering and events, as well as more dining space.

They didn't say where or when the new location will be open.

